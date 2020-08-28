COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra Sees 11607 Recoveries In A Day; Positivity Rate At 19.02%

On Friday, August 28, Maharashtra recorded 14,361 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 7,47,995. At present, there are 1,80,718 active cases in the state. With 11,607 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 5,43,170.

331 deaths- 36 from Pune, 30 from Mumbai, 27 from Nashik, 24 from Sangli, 22 each from Kolhapur and Pimpri Chinchwad, 21 from Nagpur, 13 from Jalgaon, 12 from Aurangabad, 9 each from Navi Mumbai, Dhule and Satara, 8 each from Amravati, Latur, Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali, 6 each from Raigad and Parbhani, 5 from Beed, 4 each from Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, three each from Hingoli, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar, two each from Ulhasnagar, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Osmanabad, Yavatmal and Washim and one each from Buldhana, Nanded, Jalna and Bhiwandi were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 23,775 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 39,32,522 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 13,01,346 persons are under home quarantine, 34,908 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 19.02%, 72.62%, and 3.18% respectively.

Today,newly14361 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly11607 patients have been cured today,totally543170 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are180718The patient recovery rate in the state is72.62%.#meechmazarakshak — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) August 28, 2020

Setback for Maharashtra government

At the beginning of June, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that examinations for final year university exams will not be conducted owing to the COVID-19 situation. The UGC on July 6 revised the guidelines on exams and the academic calendar for universities. Observing that the academic credibility, career opportunities, and future progress of students were linked to conducting the final year exams, the UGC directed the state governments to hold final year exams in offline mode, online mode, or blended format by September-end.

Subsequently, several petitioners including the Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the July 6 UGC directive on final year exams. Earlier in the day, a three-judge SC bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah ruled that the states and universities cannot promote final year students without holding exams. Perceived as a setback for the Maharashtra government, the apex court's verdict allows it to make an application to the UGC to extend the September 30 deadline for conducting the final year exams.

