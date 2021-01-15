COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra Sees 3145 Cases & 45 Deaths In A Day; Recovery Rate At 94.78%

On Friday, January 15, 3,145 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,84,768. At present, there are 52,152 active cases in the state. With 3,500 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,81,088. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 574 new cases recorded in the day.

45 deaths — 8 from Mumbai, 6 from Nashik, 4 each from Thane and Nagpur, three each from Nandurbar, Pune and Solapur, two from Ahmednagar and one each from Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Latur and Beed were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 50,151 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,36,84,589 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,24,851 persons are under home quarantine, 2240 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.50 per cent, 94.78 per cent, and 2.54 per cent respectively.

Read: PM Modi To Launch 'World's Biggest COVID Vaccination Drive' Tomorrow At 10:30 AM

Today, newly 3145 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 3500 patients have been cured today. Totally 1881088 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 52152. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.78%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) January 15, 2021

Read: 4,000 Health Workers To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Mumbai Daily

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 1,05,27,683 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,01,62,738 patients have recovered while 1,51,918 fatalities have been reported. There are 2,13,027 active cases in the country. With 15,975 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 96.52%. In the last 7 days, India registered only 87 new cases per million population.

77.56 per cent of the 15,590 new cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 81.15% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 73.30 per cent of the 191 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Read: COVID-19 Vaccine Side-effects May Lead To 'serious' Outcome Among Terminally Ill, Elderly