COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra Sees 4286 New Cases & 87 Deaths; Positivity Rate At 16.18%

Maharashtra again witnessed a slight rise in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 11, with 4268 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 18,72,440. At present, there are 73,315 active cases in the state. With 2774 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 17,49,973. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 654 new cases recorded in the day.

87 deaths - 13 from Mumbai, 12 from Nagpur, 11 from Pune, 6 from Solapur, 5 each from Bhandara and Nashik, 4 from Buldhana, three each from Akola, Wardha, Yavatmal and Sangli, two each from Navi Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Satara, Osmanabad, Beed and one each from Nanded, Aurangabad, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Dhule, Vasai Virar and Thane were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 48,059 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,15,70,137 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,32,288 persons are under home quarantine, 5122 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.18%, 93.46%, and 2.57% respectively.

Read: 654 New Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai, 11 Deaths

Today, newly 4268 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 2774 patients have been cured today. Totally 1749973 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 73315. The patient recovery rate in the state is 93.46%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 11, 2020

Read: Mumbai: 500 Teams To Be Deployed To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 97,96,769 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 92,90,834 patients have been discharged and 1,42,186 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,63,749 active cases in the country. With 37,528 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 94.84%.

72.39% of the 29,398 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Rajasthan account for 79.90% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79.95 percent of the 414 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

Read: In Pics: Ravaged And Rearranged, Moments From World Of Sports Disrupted By COVID-19