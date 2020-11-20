COVID-19 Crisis: MP Govt Imposes Night Curfew In 5 Districts Including Bhopal From Nov 21

Night curfew has been reimposed in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha districts with effect from November 21, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday. In a video message, he mentioned that the COVID-19 cases had rapidly increased in the aforesaid districts in the last few days. Basically, the movement of people shall be prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am except for essential purposes and work in factories. However, the trucks carrying goods will be allowed to ply during this period. Chouhan clarified that the night curfew will continue until the number of novel coronavirus cases subsides.

Colleges and schools for students studying in Class 1-8 shall remain closed. On the other hand, students of Class 9-12 can attend schools only for seeking guidance as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Observing that the meeting of the Crisis Management Group will take place in every district of the state on November, the MP CM urged the people to follow all COVID-19 prevention norms.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked, "Since the last week, COVID-19 cases have rapidly increased in the 5 districts of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha. That's why we have decided that from 10 pm on November 21 to 6 am, a night curfew will be imposed in these cities. This curfew from 10 pm to 6 am will continue till COVID-19 cases subside. During the curfew period, the movement of trucks carrying goods will be allowed. The workers can continue working in the factories. We have also decided that schools will remain closed for students studying in Class 1-8. Students studying in Class 9-12 shall be able to attend schools only for guidance. Colleges will also remain closed."

He added, "Remember that if we are not cautious, COVID-19 will put us in trouble. I appeal to you please wear face masks to save yourself from COVID-19. There should not be crowding in markets. Shopkeepers should keep this in mind. Keep on washing your hands."

Read: COVID-19: IIT Indore PhD Lab Work Suspended After 5 New Cases

Night curfew to be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from November 21 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts. People engaged in essential services & factory workers are exempted: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/OrGbUfsyef — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Spitting And Tobacco Consumption In Public Places To Attract Rs 2,000 Fine In Delhi

COVID-19 crisis in MP

Currently, there are 1,89,546 novel coronavirus cases in MP out of which 1,76,006 patients have been discharged and 3,138 fatalities have been reported. On Friday, the state saw 1528 new cases, 917 recoveries and 9 more deaths. Out of the fresh cases, Bhopal accounted for 378, Indore 313, Gwalior 96 and Jabalpur 58. Meanwhile, the number of tests soared to 34.36 lakh with 31,371 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Rises To 90 Lakhs; MP & Gujarat Impose Curfews