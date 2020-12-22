COVID-19 Crisis: UK Returnees To Be Traced, Tested, And Quarantined In Andhra Pradesh

As the new strain of the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus surfaced in the United Kingdom, the government of India issued a letter banning flights from the UK and also mandating quarantine for travellers from UK who have landed in India. Adhering to that letter, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a COVID-19 order. All the travellers from the UK will be screened and tested using an RT-PCR test. Those who are found negative will be cleared and shall observe a 14-day mandatory home quarantine.

Bhaskar Katamneni, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare said orders have been issued to Collectors and SPs to track those who are coming in from abroad and take preventive measures. The AP government has followed its 3T’s strategy, being Trace, Test, Treat. Surveillance teams should be given a clear mandate and action plan for monitoring of all those who have tested negative in the RT-PCR test and are under home isolation. The teams should ensure their proper isolation, monitoring of parameters and ensure follow up RT-PCR test after 7 days of disembarkation.

Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Land Survey Project To Cover 1.26 Lakh Sq Km

Read: 44% Rural Indians Willing To Pay For COVID-19 Vaccine; 51% Consider Coronavirus 'Chinese Conspiracy',says Survey

Andhra Pradesh CM urges caution

During a review meeting, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “We should be cautious and do the needful to ensure that we do not let the new strain impact the citizens at adversely as it has in other parts of the world”. Field surveillance team consist of medical officer and ANM should mandatorily visit the international travellers on daily basis and update their vitals in the home quarantine App. In case any such persons develop symptoms before seven days, they must be shifted to hospitals and tested for RT-PCR immediately. The mortality in Andhra Pradesh continues to stand at 0.81 per cent with as many as 3,992 cases still active as of December 21 out of the 8,78,937 that have been detected by far. The state has carried out a total of 2,11,631 tests per million.

Read: COVID-19 Vaccination Not Needed For Children At Present Based On Evidence: NITI Aayog

(Image credits: PTI)