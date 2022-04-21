COVID-19: DCGI's Expert Panel Meets To Discuss Use Of Corbevax, Covaxin For Kids

On Thursday, a meeting was held by the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) to discuss the recommendations on restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Biological E's Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-12 years. The meeting is currently underway. At present, children in the age group of 12-14 years are being administered Corbevax.

COVID-19 vaccinations for minors in India started from January 3 onwards with those in the 15-18 age group being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Overall India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccines for children above 12 years of age.

Biological E applies for EUA for its new COVID vaccine Corbevax

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Biological E has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its new COVID vaccine, Corbevax on Wednesday, March 9.

Notably, Biological E is seeking permission to use the vaccine in the age group between 5-12 years. According to a report by ANI, the data of the beneficiaries aged between 5-12 years has been submitted to the Subject Expert Committee.

DCGI approves Covovax caccine for children

India is set to receive yet another vaccine for children in the near future as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. According to Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla, the company is currently waiting for the government to approve the addition of Covovax into the CoWIN app. Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the vaccine-restricted emergency use authorisation of the vaccine for older children.

The Covovax vaccine is a sub-unit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Poonawalla informed.

COVID-19 cases In India

With 2,380 new coronavirus infections reported in a single day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974, while the active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76%, the Ministry informed.

An increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.53% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.43%, according to the Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,14,479, while the case fatality rate was 1.21%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.07 crore.

