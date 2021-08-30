COVID-19: DDMA Guidelines Prohibit Devotees In Delhi To Visit Temples During Janmashtami

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase at an alarming rate, the Delhi government has issued guidelines to control gathering in temples during Janmashtami. On August 29, Delhi Police, as per instructions of the Delhi Disaster Management Agency (DDMA), announced that devotees would not be permitted to visit temples to celebrate the annual Hindu Festival. While speaking to ANI, South Delhi DCP RP Meena cited the DDMA in his statement and said that the "guidelines prohibit religious gatherings."

"Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples and Janmashtami as DDMA guidelines prohibit religious gatherings," said South Delhi DCP RP Meena.

DCP Meena also requested the residents to celebrate the festival at their homes safely. He sternly added that the Delhi Police would be prompted to take actions against "those violating guidelines," ANI quoted DCP Meena.

Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janamashtami as DDMA guidelines prohibit religious gatherings. We will urge people to celebrate it at their homes & not to gather at temples. Action will be taken against those violating guidelines: RP Meena, DCP South-East,Delhi pic.twitter.com/j46GIJgw0X — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Janmashtami COVID guidelines

As per the latest DDMA order released on August 8, the authorities have prohibited gatherings and congregations related to "social/ political/sports/entertainment cultural/religious and festival" until August 31. As per reports, the order has been formulated and declared effective a day after the Central Government instructed all state governments to deny permissions to any form of social gatherings during the upcoming festival season. In the wake of the rising Delta Variant cases, Central Government also urged the states to impose local-level lockdowns and containment zones to curb the skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in the county capital. As per reports, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla suggested that the ongoing restrictions be instrumental until August 31. However, on August 28, the Centre extended the ongoing COVID-19 A standard operating procedures (SOP) for the capital city until September 30.

Delhi COVID-19 situation

As of August 28, Delhi reported 29 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.04%. Delhi recorded no COVID-related deaths for three consecutive days, even with the third wave knocking at the heels. Meanwhile, according to the Republic World tracker, Delhi's total cases are over 14,37,700 with over 14 lakh recoveries. Currently, 392 cases are active in the national capital. On the vaccination front, Delhi has been able to administer over one crore doses to its population. Over 35lakh people have been completely vaccinated, and 95 lakh have received their first dose.

With inputs from ANI

