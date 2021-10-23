Covid-19 death toll breach 36,000 in TN

Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 1,140 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 26,94,089, while the death toll rose to 36,004 with 17 more deaths.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,374 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,44,805 leaving 13,280 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,25,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,01,76,761.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 141 and 132 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Nine districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one case each, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ BN BN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)