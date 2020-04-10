COVID-19: Death Toll In Maharashtra Crosses 100 Mark; Positive Cases Rise To 1574

On Friday, Maharashtra registered 210 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus propelling the overall tally to 1574, the highest in the country. Also, 13 more COVID-19 patients- 10 from Mumbai and one each from Pune, Panvel, and Vasai-Virar passed away taking the death toll to 110. Eleven = of these deceased individuals had other diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and heart issues. Meanwhile, there are 1008 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai alone, apart from 64 deaths. 188 COVID-19 patients across the state have completely recovered. A total of 33093 laboratory samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

Read: Dharavi Sees 8 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hrs As BMC Plans To Test All 7.5 Lakh Residents

Read: Mumbai's Dharavi To Be Sanitised Using Fire Engine,drones; SRPF To Enforce Strict Lockdown

Maharashtra government tackles COVID-19 crisis

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has created 381 containment zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Addressing the residents of the state on Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray made an appeal to the retired soldiers having experience in medical corps, retired nurses and ward boys and unemployed medical professionals to join hands with the government in the fight against COVID-19. He stressed that the state deeply valued the services of individuals having such courage.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "I want to make an important appeal especially to retired soldiers who have experience in medical corps, many retired nurses and ward boys who have experience. There are some nurses and ward boys who have completed their education but have not been employed. I want to appeal to them that if you have the courage to participate in this war (against COVID-19), come forward and join us. Maharashtra needs you."

Also, wearing of masks has been made mandatory in multiple cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik. On Thursday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla spoke to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra to review the containment measures undertaken to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis. As per sources, the Chief Secretary requested the assistance of paramilitary force to control the situation and infrastructural help.

Read: Mumbai: BMC To Test 7.5 Lakh Residents Of Dharavi In Next 15 Days For COVID After 3 Die

Read: 'Maharashtra Moving Towards Community Transmission': Devendra Fadnavis On COVID-19 Crisis