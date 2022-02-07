Covid: 19 deaths, 652 fresh cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Nineteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Monday while 652 fresh coronavirus cases took the state’s infection tally to 7,52,635, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 17,469 people have died from the infection in he state.

Deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Barnala, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala.

The number of active cases was 8,750.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 109 cases, followed by 74 in Mohali and 70 in Hoshiarpur.

A total of 610 patients are on oxygen support while 63 critical patients are on ventilator, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,209 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,26,416, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 96 COVID-19 cases, taking its total count to 90,811.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,141.

The number of active cases in the city was 1,323 while the number of recoveries was 88,347. PTI CHS RDK RDK

