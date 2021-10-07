Covid-19 Declining Trend Continues In AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 643 fresh cases of Covid-19, 839 recoveries and eight deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The number of active cases fell further down to 8,550, the latest bulletin said.

The state’s Covid-19 chart now showed 20,55,306 positives, 20,32,520 recoveries and 14,236 deaths so far.

After over 2.86 crore sample tests so far, the cumulative infection positivity rate stood at 7.20 per cent while the recovery rate improved to 98.86 per cent. The mortality rate remained stable at 0.69 per cent.

According to Medical and Health Department data, the daily average number of new coronavirus cases in the state fell to 805 from over 1,200 the previous week.

Last week, all 13 districts showed a declining trend in the infection positivity rate, for the first time since the second wave began in March this year.

While East Godavari still showed the highest weekly positivity rate of 4.69 per cent (down from 5.2 per cent), four districts registered over two per cent each and three more over one per cent each.

The remaining five districts each had a positivity rate of less than one per cent.

Only two out of 676 rural mandals in the state had more than 50 active cases while 420 had less than four each. Another 138 mandals had less than 10 active cases each.

Only Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam municipal corporations now have more than 250 active cases each while 101 civic bodies have less than 50 each. Four urban local bodies have between 100 and 200 active cases each, the data said.

Just over 2,000 infected people are now undergoing Covid-19 treatment in hospitals across the state.

According to the day’s bulletin, Chittoor district reported 145 fresh cases in 24 hours while 10 districts added less than 100 each. Two districts logged less than 10 new cases each.

Prakasam district reported three fresh Covid-19 deaths, Krishna two, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each in a day.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)