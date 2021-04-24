COVID-19: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, HM Amit Shah To Brief PM Modi In A Crucial Meet

As India continues to tackle the second wave of Coronavirus, sources have revealed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the nation's COVID battle. The high-level meeting will also have in attendance officials of the PMO, the Defence Secretary and the Home Secretary. The meeting is said to be held via video conference later today.

PM holds meeting with 11 CMs

Over the last few days, PM Modi has held a series of meetings with top officials and the Chief Ministers of States and UTs in the country. In his last meeting with the CMs yesterday, PM had discussed the new wave of Coronavirus and the availably of medical resources with the heads of 11 States and Union Territories that are worst-affected.

PM Modi urged all states to work together and coordinate with one another to fulfil requirements relating to medicines and oxygen. He urged the states to check hoarding and black marketing of oxygen and medicines. The PM said that every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, whether it is meant for any state, is stopped or gets stranded.

The Prime Minister urged the states to set up a high-level co-ordination committee to carry oxygen to different hospitals of the state. This Coordination Committee should ensure that as soon as there is an allotment of oxygen from the centre, it can deliver oxygen as per requirement in different hospitals of the state immediately. PM informed the Chief Ministers that yesterday he chaired a meeting on oxygen supply and will be attending one today to discuss all the options for increasing the oxygen supply," a press statement from the Centre on the meeting read.

India on Saturday crossed a grim landmark as it clocked its highest single-day rise adding 3.46 lakh new cases and 2,624 fatalities, taking the total of COVID-19 infections to 1.66 crores. After crossing more than 3.32 lakh cases earlier, India also became the country with the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases globally. The active cases have increased to 25.52 lakh in the country now.