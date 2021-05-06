COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal Thanks PM Modi For 730MT O2 Supply To Delhi; 'will Need Daily'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating the supply of over 700 MT oxygen to the national capital. Kejriwal thanked the Prime Minister for allocating 700 MT of oxygen, but at the same time, he has urged PM Modi to ensure that Delhi continues to receive the supply of 700 MT per day.

This development assumes significance as Delhi has been experiencing an acute shortage of medical oxygen required to treat COVID-19 patients, amid the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to supply 700 MT to the national capital, as demanded by the Delhi government.

The bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud & MR Shah on Thursday observed Centre's formula for Delhi was 'a gross underestimation of what Delhi requires'. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Centre has warned that if it allocates 700 MT to Delhi, other states will face a shortage. He stated that if the Centre is ordered to supply 700 MT to Delhi, it may result in adverse consequences for other States beyond the capacity of the Centre.

SG Tushar Mehta also apprised the bench that 730.7 MT oxygen was received by Delhi on Wednesday which includes some from imports. He added that all major hospitals which use Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) are covered in the Centre's survey and have sufficient stock.

SC stays Delhi HC's show-cause notice to Centre

Yesterday, the SC had stayed the show cause notice issued by the Delhi High Court to the Central government for contempt action over its failure to supply 700 MT medical oxygen per day to Delhi as per the court’s directions.

Putting officers in jail or hauling officers for contempt will not bring oxygen to Delhi. Please tell us steps to solve this," Justice Chandrachud remarked, during the hearing.

However, the court emphasised that the Centre must comply with its April 30 order to increase oxygen supply to Delhi by 700 MT per day to tackle to COVID-19 crisis. The bench also directed the Centre to prepare a plan with a tabulated chart to indicate the way it will comply with the court’s direction.

The high court had pulled up the Centre for failing to comply with the apex court's order of supplying 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi per day. It directed the Centre to show cause why contempt action should not be initiated for non-compliance with the order.

With the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases crippling the health infrastructure, the country has been facing an extreme shortage of life-saving oxygen that is crucial for Coronavirus patients. While the Centre has maintained that it is leaving no stone unturned to meet the oxygen requirement of the region, the Delhi Government has time and again been complaining of oxygen insufficiency. For the second consecutive time, the Delhi Government has extended the lockdown in the national capital for another week. The city has been under lockdown since April 19 and has been struggling to contain a fresh wave of infections clocking over 20,000 new cases every day.

(IMAGE: PTI)