COVID-19: Delhi Govt Hospitals To Create Media Cells To Tackle Social Media Messages

The Delhi government on Monday issued an order directing all the hospitals to create media cells to tackle a large number of social media messages regarding their functioning. According to the order, all the Medical Superintendent, Medical Directors and Directors of Hospitals of Delhi are directed to create a media cell, who should monitor social media, news media and immediately react to such news, information so that the correct position is presented before the people.

The order further read that "It has come to the notice that there are a large number of social media messages regarding the functioning of hospitals of the government of NCT of Delhi are floating around. The concerned hospital needs to either rebut the information or take corrective action to avoid reoccurrence of such incidences." This decision comes after a daughter, along with her mother had shared a video on Twitter, alleging that her father who is tested COVID-19 positive is not getting a proper treatment in the Delhi government hospital.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a total of 2,003 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 45 people have succumbed to the infection and 290 people have been recovered.

Read: Bihar Assembly Secretariat makes driver scapegoat, no action against BJP MLA for violation

Delhi govt issues order over relaxation of lockdown

In view of the increasing Coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday issued an advisory stating that there will be no relaxation on the lockdown guidelines for "additional activities" till April 27. This decision came after the assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

However, it stated that all the Central Government employees who are above the rank of Deputy Secretary will be attending offices 100 percent, while all the lower-level staff will be attending offices 30 percent. Further, the officials will only be permitted on the basis of Identity Cards.

Read: 62 rapid antibody tests conducted in Delhi on Monday, all samples found negative

The COVID-19 crisis

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 17,656, including 14,255 active cases. While 559 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,842 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

Read: Vijay Mallya to 'pursue further legal remedies' after London HC rejects his appeal

Read: India should take 'measured approach' with stimulus packages to deal with COVID-19: Panagariya

(With ANI Inputs)