COVID-19: Delhi Govt Launches 'Vaccination On Wheels', An Inoculation Drive For Labourers

The Delhi government has begun a new initiative called "vaccination on wheels" to pace up vaccination of labourers against COVID-19. The government occupied a bus and converted it into a vaccination centre. People can easily approach it and they will be registered on the spot. After registration, they will be vaccinated inside the bus by a team of hospital staff and district administration.

A large number of labourers in the city remain unvaccinated either due to lack of information regarding the registration process or due to work. Therefore, to make vaccines accessible to them, the New Delhi district administration started this process of vaccinating them inside the bus. The district administration is approaching people from different construction sites and slums to vaccinate more and more people. Raghav Chadha, the MLA from Rajinder Nagar, has also been heavily involved in the new initiative. The hospital staff of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is administering and handling the vaccine to the people through this bus and are currently vaccinating people at Loha Mandi of Narayana Industrial Area today.

Nursing officer Jhankar, who is a part of the team said, “Not everyone is able to reach hospitals. Especially those who work in mandis. Many people do not even know how to register, so it is necessary to provide such facilities to them. People are very happy with this arrangement." A labourer Pawan Sharma, while talking to the news agency ANI, thanked MLA Raghav Chadha for providing people with this accessible facility. He said, "We want this vehicle to come at the time of the second dose also so that we can easily take the vaccine." A young labourer named Suresh Kumar said while talking to ANI, “This facility should be maintained so that everyone can easily take the vaccine. Till now the registration was not being done and there are many people who had such a problem. All such people will now be able to get the vaccine easily."

Delhi’s fast-paced vaccination programme

Delhi has been averaging almost 1.5 lakh doses of vaccine every day but a large part of the population still remains unvaccinated. Out of the eligible population, 1.40 crore people have received the first dose, while only 40 lakh people have received the second dose.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP-Representative Image