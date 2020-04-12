Kejriwal's Delhi Govt To Give Rs 5000 To Public Service Drivers; Issues Instructions

In a big step, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has decided to give Rs 5000 for all the public service drivers who are putting their lives on the line amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the announcement on Twitter, the AAP stated that the public service drivers needed to avail of this scheme between April 13- April 27 on the portal. The Delhi Government also announced that it was also extending this financial aid to senior citizens, widows, laborers, and the disabled. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 1069 in Delhi after 166 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours.

Read: Kejriwal Confirms Lockdown Extension, Says 'PM Has Taken Correct Decision To Extend'

Read: Kejriwal Suggests Extension Of Lockdown Till Apr 30 During PM Modi's Interaction With CMs: Sources

Kejriwal backs lockdown extension

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday suggested that the nationwide lockdown should be extended till April 30 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief ministers, sources said. They said Kejriwal was of the view that the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, should be extended to the whole of India and not only in Delhi.

Read: 'Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi': PM Modi Shares New Mantra With Chief Ministers On COVID-19 Fight