The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kejriwal's Delhi Govt To Give Rs 5000 To Public Service Drivers; Issues Instructions

General News

In a big step, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has decided to give Rs 5000 for all the public service drivers who are putting their lives on the line.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

In a big step, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has decided to give Rs 5000 for all the public service drivers who are putting their lives on the line amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the announcement on Twitter, the AAP stated that the public service drivers needed to avail of this scheme between April 13- April 27 on the portal. The Delhi Government also announced that it was also extending this financial aid to senior citizens, widows, laborers, and the disabled. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 1069 in Delhi after 166 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours.

Read: Kejriwal Confirms Lockdown Extension, Says 'PM Has Taken Correct Decision To Extend'

Read: Kejriwal Suggests Extension Of Lockdown Till Apr 30 During PM Modi's Interaction With CMs: Sources

Kejriwal backs lockdown extension

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday suggested that the nationwide lockdown should be extended till April 30 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief ministers, sources said. They said Kejriwal was of the view that the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, should be extended to the whole of India and not only in Delhi.

Read: 'Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi': PM Modi Shares New Mantra With Chief Ministers On COVID-19 Fight

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ventilators
PAK PM RAISES ATOM BOMB AMID COVID
Kapil Sibal
CONGRESS ATTACKS MODI
BJP LEADERS FEEDING NEEDY THROUGH MODI KITCHENS
Ducks swim in a pool
DUCKS' DILEMMA
Lockdown
10 FOREIGNERS PUNISHED IN RISHIKESH
Book My Show
#UNINSTALLBOOKMYSHOW ON TWITTER