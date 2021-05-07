COVID-19: Delhi Govt To Organise Free Mass Vaccination Drives For All Media Houses

As the country is currently witnessing the phase-3 vaccination drive, the Delhi Government on Friday announced that it will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for all the media houses--electronic, digital and print in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government will organise the vaccination drive at the offices of media houses and bear the cost of vaccination.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted on its official Twitter page and informed that the Kejriwal government will organize Free Mass COVID vaccination drive for all Media houses.

MASS VACCINATION FOR JOURNALISTS‼️



➡️@ArvindKejriwal Govt to organize Free Mass COVID vaccination drive for all Media houses



➡️It will include Electronic Media/Digital Media/Print Media



➡️Vaccination camps will be organized at their offices & Delhi Govt will bear all the cost — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 7, 2021

'Consider Journalists as frontline workers': Kejriwal

Earlier, the Delhi government wrote a letter to the Centre, asking it to consider journalists as frontline workers "who need to be vaccinated on a priority basis" against coronavirus. In the letter, the government noted that journalists have more risk of getting infected by COVID-19 due to fieldwork, and therefore, the vaccine for them is necessary.

Delhi CM speaks on Oxygen Beds

Delhi CM Kejriwal also instructed the Health Department in a high-level meeting to increase the oxygen beds in the national capital. He asked the officers to ensure that there should be no shortage of beds, now that the Oxygen situation in the national capital is coming under control. He also instructed that no life should be lost due to oxygen shortage & vaccination drive should complete in 3 months.

"Now there is no dearth of oxygen in Delhi. In such a situation, make appropriate arrangement for oxygen beds, so that no patient is deprived when needed," he said

He also instructed the District Magistrates to visit 2-3 vaccination centres daily for inspection. He also instructed them to pay a surprise visit to relief camps and old age homes. "Make surprise visits to DM relief camps, old age homes," Kejriwal asked the DMs.

Kejriwal Thanks PM Modi For 730MT O2 Supply

On Thursday, CM Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for allocating 700 MT of oxygen. He also urged PM Modi to ensure that Delhi continues to receive the supply of 700 MT per day. This development assumes significance as Delhi has been experiencing an acute shortage of medical oxygen required to treat COVID-19 patients, amid the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The Supreme Court directed the Centre to supply 700 MT to the national capital, as demanded by the Delhi government.

COVID cases in Delhi

As per Union Health Ministry, Delhi reported a total of 12,92,867 COVID cases with a total of 91,035 active cases, the total recoveries were 11,83,093, taking the death toll to 18,739. In the last 24 hours, 19,832 new COVID-19 cases, 19,085 recoveries and 341 deaths.

Delhi reports 19,832 new #COVID19 cases, 19,085 recoveries and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Total cases 12,92,867

Total recoveries 11,83,093

Death toll 18,739



Active cases 91,035 pic.twitter.com/M1D7y35YJh — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

(With ANI Inputs)

