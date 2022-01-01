COVID-19: Delhi Health Min Briefs Media On Fresh Cases, Urges People To Take Precautions

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday briefed media on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and urged citizens to only go out of their residence if it is necessary. By giving the example of the phrase 'Prevention is better than cure' the health minister added that if people only go out when it's necessary and wear masks then Deli can prevent COVID spread. The national capital, in the last 24 hours recorded 1796 COVID positive cases.

COVID-19 briefing by Delhi Health Minister:

"The COVID positivity rate in Delhi is 2.44% and no deaths were recorded in the latest update. The virus is spreading rapidly however one good thing is cases are not getting critical and hospitalisation is less. Omicron symptoms are very light, less hospital admission is required. See whatever corona is- Omicron or Delta, all have the same forms of protection and treatment so remember that prevention is always better than cure. We need to start preventing it by abiding by COVID norms. If everyone in Delhi starts taking precautions and only go out when necessary and if you are going on wear a mask which can stop the spread larger scale," added Satyender Jain.

Delhi records 9 COVID deaths in December; highest in last 4 months

Nine COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Delhi in December so far this year, the highest count of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the last four months in the national capital, according to official data. Delhi had recorded seven deaths due to COVID in November, four in October and five in September. The city on December 30 recorded 1,313 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 26, while the positivity rate mounted to 1.73 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department.

COVID norms flouted in Delhi ahead of New Year

On Dec 30, a video that went viral on social media showed a huge crowd lining up outside a liquor shop in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. The video was uploaded by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Reportedly, the incident was recorded at the Kikar wala chowk in Karol Bagh. While some people were startled to see such a massive crowd, others called it ‘history repeating itself,’ as in the past when stringent lockdowns were announced, people were seen crowding outside the liquor shop to hoard up alcohol.