COVID-19: Delhi Likely To Do Away With Mandatory Wearing Of Face Masks

A consensus was reached at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to cancel the imposition of punishment for not wearing masks, and the penalty is likely to be abolished as well, ANI reported, quoting sources.

The penalties for not wearing a mask were reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 at the last DDMA meeting. The Delhi administration removed the need of wearing a mask in a private car in a previous decision issued in February. The COVID-19 limitation was eased in early February when single drivers were exempted from wearing masks inside vehicles.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that the restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs. In particular, the daily COVID-19 infection rate in Delhi has been dropping. With a daily positive rate of 0.5%, Delhi reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.

Delhi schools to resume offline classes starting April 1: Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, in view of the declining cases of COVID-19, the Delhi government announced that all the schools in the national capital will be reopened from next month and offline classes will be held in schools and colleges. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement.

The state has also decided to lift the night curfew from Monday. With the end of the night curfews, shops, restaurants and other establishments can now remain open till late at night.

Active COVID cases in India drop to 14,307

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 immunisation coverage hit 184.06 crores (1,84,06,55,005) on Thursday. Meanwhile, India's active caseload dropped to 14,307 today, accounting for 0.03% of the country's total positive cases, continuing a downward trend. India's recovery rate, on Thursday, stood at 98.76%.

1,225 new cases reported in last 24 hours

A total of 1,225 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with 1,594 people recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 4,24,89,004 since the outbreak began. A total of 6,07,987 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the country to 78,91,64,922.

Positivity rates have also fallen on a weekly and daily basis. The weekly positivity rate in the country is currently 0.23%, with a daily positivity rate of 0.20%.