COVID-19: Delhi Lockdown Extended Till May 31, Kejriwal Says 'may Unlock If Cases Decline'

The COVID-infused lockdown in Delhi has been extended till May 31 (Monday) morning by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to the CM, cases have come down sharply and if this continues then unlock process will begin after 31st May. In his briefing on Sunday, the CM said that the positivity rate in the national capital has come down from 36 per cent to 2 and a half per cent.

CM Kejriwal also said that COVID-19 cases have come down from 28,000 to 1600 in Delhi.

"In April positivity rate had reached 36% means if we were testing 100 samples then 36 were coming out positive and now if I tell you about the tally of past 24 hours then this rate has gone down to 2 and a half per cent which means now if we test 100 people then 2 and a half are only testing positive and more than 97 are testing negative. In April there was one day when there were 28,000 cases in one day and in last 24 hours there are 1600 cases," said CM Kejriwal in press briefing.

If #COVID19 cases continue to decrease, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/6958dz9hrN — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

CM Kejriwal further added that the national capital has got control over the crisis. However, suggestions from officials have stated that extending the restrictions for one more week will be beneficial as there are chances of people's efforts, discipline, and sacrifice to go in vain if unlock is announced now, said Arvind Kejriwal.

Ex-gratia of 1 cr for martyred nurses and doctors

In the briefing, the CM highly appreciated efforts put forward by Healthcare workers and added that there have been times in the past one month when doctors and nurses have not slept for nights and days.

"I salute them from all the people of Delhi and we owe them a lot. I know that we can never repay for what they have done but still, Delhi Government has decided to provide their families with ex-gratia of 1 crore," said CM Kejriwal while talking about those who lost their lives while conducting COVID-19 duties.

The Chief Minister added that he has been personally visiting the families of the deceased with the relief amount.

CM Kejriwal thanks Delhi citizens, Centre

While talking about the fight against the pandemic, the CM added that entire Delhi worked as one family with united support from Centre as well as Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. He continued mentioning the oxygen shortage was at its peak however it was solved due to support from everywhere. The CM also expressed confidence in solving the remaining struggle of COVID as more difficult problems have been solved.

Third-wave strategy and vaccination

The CM cautioned citizens that there are chances of a third wave but if the vaccination process is ramped up then Delhi might resist it. According to the CM, Delhi Government is currently working on a strategy of inoculating entire Delhi in three months but due to a shortage of vaccines, this might get delayed. Highlighting importance of vaccine he added that the national capital is looking for every possible way to procure vaccines for citizens.

The Chief Minister concluded that the Government is ready to spend maximum for vaccination drive.