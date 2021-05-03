COVID-19: Delhi Lt Governor Seeks Action Plan To Address Shortage Of Hospital Beds, Oxygen

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections nationwide, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Anil Baijal asked concerned departments and agencies to submit an action plan pertaining to the availability of hospital beds, medicines, medical oxygen as well as increasing the capacity of crematoriums and graveyards to cope with the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The LG office said:

"Lt. Governor has sought further advise from concerned departments and agencies with regard to the availability of key medicines, beds, medical oxygen and augmentation of capacities at crematoriums and graveyards, with the aim of addressing the ongoing problems being faced by people."

Anil Baijal has also asked the departments and agencies of the Delhi government to submit a quantifiable action plan that could be monitored while addressing the problems due to shortages. The LG office added,

"LG has also suggested that the possibility of reemploying recently retired Doctors and other paramedical staff, where ever required, be looked into address shortages.

India's COVID-19 tally

This surfaced after India has been witnessing a devastating rise in COVID-19 caseload owing to the various shortages in oxygen, hospital beds and antiviral drugs.

On Sunday, Delhi witnessed a slight decline in its COVID-19 graph by recording 20,394 new infections. The National Capital recorded 407 deaths in 24 hours. This was the second consecutive day when Delhi suffered more than 400 demises.

The total count of cases in the city has been extended to 1194946 including 92290 active COVID-19 cases while 1085690 patients have recuperated from the virus. The death toll has gone up to 16,966. The ascending number of deaths due to COVID-19 has led to a grave dearth of wood and space at crematoriums even land for burials at graveyards.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India posted a grim global record in daily Covid surge with 4 lakh infections. Yesterday, India saw record of 3,689 deaths.