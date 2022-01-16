COVID-19: Delhi Minister Says Conducting '3 Times More Tests Than Recommended By ICMR'

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Sunday affirmed that the national capital is conducting three times more COVID tests than required as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He further stated that about 17,000 COVID cases are expected on Sunday with case positivity also expected to decline.

The Delhi Health Minister said, "Less testing doesn't mean fewer COVID-19 cases. Mild, asymptomatic, or high-risk contact cases, everyone gets tested. We're conducting three times more tests than required by the ICMR guidelines. Cases have started reducing for past three days, but we will look at a substantial decrease for the next 3-4 days. The positivity rate will reduce with time as patients admitted to hospitals are stagnant. Most of the deaths were due to comorbidities."

"About 17,000 COVID cases expected today with case positivity also expected to decline; cases declining for the 3rd consecutive day if we see yesterday's numbers. About 67,000 tests were done yesterday," Jain added.

The Delhi Health Minister also informed that hospital admissions have plateaued and the COVID positivity rate will also come down as restrictions by the Delhi government has impacted the spread of the 2019 coronavirus.

COVID cases in Delhi

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 30.64%, according to health department data. The dip in the number of cases can be attributed to fewer tests conducted the previous day.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 24,383 cases with a positivity rate of 30.64% and 34 deaths. On Thursday, the city logged 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21%.