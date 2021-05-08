COVID-19: Delhi Not Getting 700 MT Oxygen Daily, Could End Up needing 976 MT, Says Dy CM

As India continues to grapple with an Oxygen shortage in the second wave of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Saturday while addressing the press highlighted that the Union Territory received only 478 metric tonnes of medical oxygen on Friday, which is much less than the need, which at current stands at a 700 metric ton requirement. He then went on to request the Central govt to provide 700 MT oxygen daily as directed by the Supreme Court.

Addressing an important Press Conference | Live https://t.co/v9pkoHFjyp — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 8, 2021

'Delhi needs 700 MT oxygen, request the Central govt to provide that'

Sisodia, while throwing light on the need for oxygen, asserted, "keeping in mind the number of beds functional, we need at least 700 MT of medical oxygen in the current situation, and if the situation further worsens, the oxygen needed would have to be increased to 976 MT.

He then went on to list down the data of oxygen received so far, and said, " On May 5, Delhi for the first time 730 MT of medical oxygen was received, and we are thankful to the central government for that, but thereafter, once again, on May 6, Delhi received 577 MT medical oxygen, and on May 7, received 487 MT of oxygen." He further added, "With the base of 487 MT oxygen, it is very difficult for us to manage the supply of oxygen to the hospitals."

Reiterating his demand, he said, " The demand is of 700 MT, and even the Supreme Court has ordered that the same amount should be provided to the Union Territory, and even I would once again like to request the Central government to provide 700 MT as compromising on that may lead to unforeseen circumstances in the hospitals."

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, the Delhi government received oxygen shortage-related SOS calls from four hospitals- Kukreja Hospital in Mayur Vihar, Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Sir Ganga Ram-Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road, and Irene Hospital in Kalkaji. After the Union Territory received 730 MT of medical oxygen the SOS calls had significantly reduced, but now that the delivery is once again low, SOS calls have again started coming in.

Delhi's COVID-19 situation

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 17,364 new COVID-19 cases, 20,160 recoveries, and 332 fatalities, pushing the total cases to 13,10,231, total recoveries to 12,03,253, and the death toll to 19,071. The active cases stand at 87,907.

Since April mid, the Union Territory has been seeing a rise in cases, and that has put a strain on the medical infra and has led to a crunch of medical equipment, especially medical oxygen, with reputed hospitals like Gangraram, complaining of shortage and asserting that they were left with no means but to 'beg-borrow and steal' and get the patients some relief. There were other hospitals, who couldn't manage, and there were deaths reported, among which are Batra Hospital that reported 8 deaths on May 1, and Jaipur Golden hospital that reported 21 deaths on May 4.

(Credit-Msisodia Twitter/PTI)