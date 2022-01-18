COVID-19: Delhi records 12,527 cases, 24 deaths; positivity rate 27.99 pc

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi reported 12,527 fresh COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

However, only 44,762 tests were conducted to detect the infection a day ago, which coincided with a weekend curfew. The number of tests was the lowest since November 30 last year, when the corresponding figure was 46,800.

Monday's count was 31 per cent lower than the corresponding figure of over 18,000 on Sunday, with 65,621 tests being conducted on Saturday.

Delhi had reported 18,286 fresh Covid cases and 28 deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate had dropped to 27.87 per cent from 30.64 per cent the previous day.

On Monday, the daily case count stood at 12,527 with a positivity rate of 27.99 per cent, while 24 deaths due to the disease were also recorded, according to the latest health bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city was likely to witness 4,000-5,000 Covid cases less than the number reported on Sunday.

Later, in a statement issued by his office, Jain was quoted as saying that the number of coronavirus cases has "decreased in Delhi over the last four days and the weekend curfew is proving to be beneficial" as fewer and fewer people are venturing outside, limiting the spread of the virus.

The number of cases is decreasing but the government is keeping an eye on the trend, the minister said.

He added that no prescription is required to get tested for Covid if someone shows the symptoms of the viral disease.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 20,718 Covid cases and 30 deaths due to the infection. The city saw 24,383 cases and 34 fatalities on Friday.

On Thursday, the national capital had reported 28,867 Covid cases, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 coronavirus cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to Monday's health bulletin, of the 44,762 tests conducted a day ago, 39,767 were RT-PCR tests and 4,995 were rapid-antigen tests.

According to the Centre's new guidelines issued recently, the asymptomatic patients do not need to undergo a test. Also, the contacts of the laboratory-confirmed Covid patients do not require a test unless they have comorbidities or are aged above 60.

Private laboratories are also ensuring that only those who fulfil the criteria are tested.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said indulging in a blame game over the pandemic situation will not eradicate the virus and it should be eliminated from all over the country.

His remarks came in response to Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij's statement that "an increasing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has affected the NCR (National Capital Region) and the infection rate has increased in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat districts".

According to the latest health bulletin, of the 15,505 dedicated Covid beds in Delhi, 2,784 are occupied, while 12,721 are vacant. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi reduced to 83,982 on Monday from 89,819 on Sunday.

A total of 909 coronavirus patients are on oxygen support, out of whom 140 severe Covid patients are on ventilator.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 68,275 while it was 68,411 a day before and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 34,958, a significant jump from 32,983 on Sunday, the bulletin said. PTI KND RC

