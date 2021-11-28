COVID-19: Delhi records one death, 27 new cases; positivity rate 0.05 pc

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Delhi recorded one coronavirus-related death and 27 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,834. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll from the pandemic has now risen to 25,096 in Delhi.

This is the fifth fatality due to coronavirus infection reported this month. Earlier, two deaths were recorded on November 12 and one each on November 14 and 15. The city reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent on Saturday, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Friday, 23 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent On Thursday, 30 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

A total of 59,651 tests -- 49,102 RT-PCR tests and 10,549 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the latest bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from those countries which are affected by a new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In a tweet, he emphasised that the country had "recovered" from the COVID-19 pandemic with "great difficulty".

The Delhi government has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday to discuss steps that need to be taken in view of threat of a new COVID-19 variant from African countries, Kejriwal had said on Friday The Delhi Cabinet had recently approved a budget of Rs 1,544 crore to bolster the health system and augment its capacity to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi's fight against COVID-19 will get stronger after Delhi Cabinet's nod to the state's own 'Emergency COVID Response Package', the Chief Minister's Office had earlier said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

The number of active cases stood at 290 on Saturday, down from 301 on Friday, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 121 on Saturday while it was 131 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 113, down from 116 on Friday, the bulletin said. PTI KND CK

