COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 32 new cases; positivity rate 0.14 pc

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 32 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,035. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 22,603 tests -- 21,195 RT-PCR tests and 1,408 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The case positivity rate rose to 0.14 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 40 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. PTI KND SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)