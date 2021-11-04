COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 41 new cases; positivity rate 0.08 pc

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 41 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,39,963. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate was 0.08 per cent on Wednesday, according to the latest health bulletin. A total of 52,791 tests -- 42,721 RT-PCR tests and 10,070 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases increased to 320 on Wednesday from 309 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 149 on Wednesday while it was 141 a day before, and the number of containment zones stood at 100, up from 98 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, 34 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

On Monday, 18 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

On October 18, 15 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged, according to official data.

The Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

The number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in past several weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Saturdar Jain recently had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital. PTI KND SMN SMN

