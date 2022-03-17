COVID-19: Delhi reports 144 fresh cases, 1 death

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Delhi reported 144 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.39 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Thursday.

This data pertains to the cases reported on Tuesday as the Delhi government did not issue the health bulletin on Wednesday.

Including the latest reported cases, the national capital’s case count increased to 18,63,345, while the death toll rose to 26,144, the health bulletin stated.

As many as 36,625 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, it said.

The department’s bulletin on Tuesday said the national capital reported 131 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.42 per cent. A day earlier, the city had logged 136 cases with a positivity rate of 0.56 per cent, and no death.

On March 5, 6, 10, 11 and 13, too, no fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the capital.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

On February 1, the total number of home isolation cases was 12,312. It dipped to 434 on Wednesday.

The number of containment zones has also lowered to 3,309 as on March 15, according to the official figures.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.

There are 10,316 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and only 91 of them are occupied, the health department said. PTI SLB CJ CJ

