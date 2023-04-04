Covid-19: Delhi Reports 521 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hours, One Death Recorded

Delhi reported 521 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, amid growing fear of pandemic in the national capital. This is the highest single-day rise of cases recorded in Delhi, since August 27, 2020, which has taken the total active number tolls to 1710.

According to the data shared by the Delhi's health department, 216 people have recovered from the infection, while one death has also been reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Positivity rate stood at 15.64%

As per health bulletin issued by the health department, the latest data has taken the positivity rate to 15.64%.

Delhi reports 521 new #COVID19 cases, 216 recoveries and one death (primary cause of death is not COVID) in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 1710 pic.twitter.com/D8BW6pvBdE — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Now, the total tally of Delhi's Covid cases has gone up to 20,11,555 and with one death, the COVID-19 death toll in the national capital stood at 26,533.

Earlier, on Sunday Delhi saw 429 new Covid cases, the city logged 416 cases on Saturday. As per reports, Delhi is witnessing a surge in the active Covid cases amid a rise in the cases of H3N2 influenza.

The Centre and the Delhi government are monitoring the situation and have assured of all preparations to deal with the pandemic if any emergency occurs.

Delhi Chief Minister has said that he has chaired a review meeting on the corona infection situation in the city and assured that the government was taking all necessary steps to tackle any situation.