COVID-19: Delhi's Daily Infection Curve On The Ebb; 12,527 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

The coronavirus cases have started to ebb in Delhi as the national capital witnessed a decline in COVID-19 infections, recording 12,527 new cases in the last 24 hours. As per Delhi’s health bulletin around 24 people died due to COVID-19 in NCR on Monday.

With the decline in the daily new cases, active cases in the city also came down to 83,982 and the positivity rate stood at 27.99%. While the recovery rate in the Union territory surged up to 93.65% as the total recoveries reached 16,13,128. Around 68,275 COVID patients are in home isolation, presently. Around 44,762 COVID tests were conducted among Delhites, including 39,767 RT-PCR tests.

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier stated that the COVID-19 curve will start bending in the national capital now, as the COVID-19 cases have reached their peak. The daily cases are bound to fall in the coming days. On being asked about reduced testing in the capital, the health minister clarified that Delhi is conducting more tests daily than what is directed in the ICMR guidelines.

COVID-19 situation in India

Witnessing a marginal dip, India registered 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. After this, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections stood at 3,73,80,253, with 16,56,341 active cases. Active cases make for 4.43% of total infections. So far, 8,209 total Omicron cases have been discovered, which is up 6.02% from yesterday. The positivity rate was recorded at 19.65%.

As much as 1,51,740 people recuperated from COVID, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,52,37,461. As a result, the recovery rate now stands at 94.27%. Around 385 people lost their lives to COVID, bringing the total death toll to 4,86,451, according to the Health Ministry.

India on Sunday completed a year of its vaccination drive against COVID-19. In a span of exactly 365 days, the country has administered the first dose to 90% of the population while 60% has got their second dose too. Not just that, the administration of what is known as the 'precautionary' dose, among the population has also begun along with a vaccination drive for children.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)