COVID-19: Delta Plus Cases Rise From 21 To 45 In Maharashtra Amid Threat Of Third Wave

Amidst the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Delta Plus cases have risen to 45 in the state, confirmed Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Earlier, there were 21 cases of the Delta variant.

Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra

Addressing the media, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has confirmed that the Delta Plus cases of COVID-19 have now jumped to 45 from 21 including men and women. He said, "The number of Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra has increased from 21 to 45, including 27 men and 18 women. We are collecting information from patients on vaccinations, illnesses and tracking, tracing operations are in progress. There's no cause for concern as of now."

Sounding a bit relaxed about the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Health Minister said that in the past one and a half months, COVID-19 cases have only increased from 6,000 to 7,000-8,000 showing no major rise or fall in cases.

The State Health Department on Sunday reported the rise in cases of Delta variant after Maharashtra reported 5,508 coronavirus cases. As per the data provided by the Health Department, 13 cases were reported from Jalgaon district followed by 11 cases from Ratnagiri, 6 cases from Mumbai city, 5 from Thane, and 3 from Pune.

Maharashtra under threat of COVID-19; lockdown may follow

Under the view of the third wave of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday gave a warning that the state may impose another lockdown, in case the numbers of COVID-19 infections start taking a peak. CM Thackeray was addressing the public on Sunday.

Maharashtra has currently relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, while some of the states are still witnessing a hike in cases.

He also said that the state now has 600 testing labs followed by an increase in the number of isolation beds to 4.5 lakhs. Also, there are 34,507 ICU beds and 1,10,683 oxygen beds followed by 13,500 ventilators.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 5,508 new COVID-19 cases followed by 151 deaths.

