COVID-19 Delta Plus Variant Of Coronavirus Rises To 40, States Advised To Exercise Caution

India has reported 40 cases of the Delta Plus variant of the novel Coronavirus, government sources have informed on Wednesday. In addition, it has also tagged the Delta Plus variant as a 'Variant of Concern'. Following this, the Centre has also sent a warning to the states where most cases due to the variant have been found. These states include Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

India reports 40 cases of Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus, most of the cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is still a variant of interest: Government sources — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

The government has further added that the states where the new variant is sprouting have been directed and advised for strengthening surveillance and public health measures. It however also stated that the new variant, which is a mutation of the Delta strain or the B.1.617.2 was first detected in India is not confined to the mentioned states. It also added that there is 'no significant increase in prevalence'.

The Delta Plus variant observed sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala & MP, with around 40 cases identified so far and no significant increase in prevalence. These States advised for strengthening surveillance, public health measures: Government of India pic.twitter.com/kE6jweEIZD — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

"Currently the number of such Delta plus variants in India are only few but the distribution/detection in various states during past two months indicate that it is already present in some states and states may need to enhance their public health response by focusing on surveillance, enhanced testing, quick contact-tracing and priority vaccination," the document says

The government document also added that the variant has also been found in nine other countries of the world - US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Russia and China. Therefore, the WHO has classified the variants as Variant of Interest (VOI) and Variants of Concern (VOC). As per INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), a consortium of 28 labs tasked with genome sequencing of the virus causing Covid, the properties of the Delta Plus are still being investigated.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has informed that officials have been directed to monitor the Delta Plus variant cases closely. In addition, Tope also stated that information related to these cases should be collected and recorded for study. The state government is taking 100 samples from every district, informed Tope.