COVID-19 Delta Variant May Have Enhanced Ability To Evade Protection Of Vaccines: Study

A recent study from the United Kingdom has shown concerns over new variants of COVID-19 doubting the efficiency of vaccines. According to the findings of PLOS Pathogens by Emma Thomson, Brian Willett and colleagues at the MRC- the University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, United Kingdom, COVID-19 variant - Delta may be more successful in evading the protective response of vaccines. Explaining the cause, experts have said that mutations alter the shape of the COVID-19 spike protein, preventing antibody, recognition and allowing the virus to escape vaccine-induced immunity.

The latest study was derived from an experiment conducted on 156 people who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In conclusion, the researchers found that vaccines hold the power to protect from all COVID-19 variants however reduces antibody neutralisation of both Beta and Delta variant. 'Across all vaccinated individuals, the Delta variant reduced the immune response in recipients of both the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccine 4.31 and 5.11-fold respectively,' added the study.

On COVID-19 booster shots:

The authors also added that booster vaccines reduce the chances of being infected with currently circulating new strains. Additionally, the findings also mention that newly updated vaccines are also likely to be required in time to prevent productive infection with newer variants of the virus. The study has however not reported the findings of people who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

WHO advises COVID measures to combat Delta, work for Omicron variant too

World Health Organization officials in the Western Pacific have said that border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with the omicron coronavirus variant, but measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.

While a few regional countries are facing surges, COVID-19 cases and deaths in many others have decreased and plateaued, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Dr Takeshi Kasai told reporters Friday in a virtual news conference broadcast from Manila, Philippines. 'Border control can delay the virus coming in and buy time. But every country and every community must prepare for new surges in cases. The positive news in all of this is that none of the information we have currently about omicron suggests we need to change the directions of our response,' said Kasai.

(With inputs from ANI and AP)

Image: Unsplash/@PFizer_Twitter