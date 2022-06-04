COVID-19: DCGI Greenlights Use Of Biological E's Corbevax As Heterologous Booster Vaccine

In a major development, Hyderabad-based Biological E's (BE) Corbevax vaccine received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to be administered as a heterologous booster COVID-19 vaccine dose to adults in India, the company informed. Notably, the heterologous booster dose is a precautionary dose which will be administered to those who have earlier received both doses of either Covidshield or Covaxin. The Corvbevax COVID-19 dose can only be taken after a 6-month gap after the second dose. India's first indigenously developed RBD protein subunit vaccine, Corbevax, was earlier permitted to be administered to children aged five and above.

BE sent clinical trial data to the DCGI, which gave clearance for delivering the Corbevax vaccine as a heterologous booster dose to people who have already received two doses of either Covidshield or Covaxin following a thorough review and discussion with the Subject Experts Committee. The Corbevax booster dosage produced considerable augmentation in immune response and an outstanding safety profile necessary for a successful booster, according to BE's clinical study results.

Over 193 crore vaccine doses administered

A large number of people in the country have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations. The official numbers as per the government site are 1,93,95,56,122, out of which 1,01,21,27,968 people have at least taken a single dose whereas 89,23,24,544 have been administered both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. From January 10, India began giving COVID vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers, as well as people aged 60 and up with comorbidities.

In March, the comorbidity provision was eliminated, making all adults over the age of 60 eligible for the COVID vaccine's prophylactic dosage. On April 10, India began delivering COVID-19 vaccine prophylactic doses to all adults over the age of 18 at private vaccination centres. From April 10 India has successfully administered 3,51,03,610 doses to adults.

Meanwhile, India logged a single-day rise of 3,962 coronavirus infections and 26 fatalities, pushing the overall tally to 4,31,72,547 cases and 5,24,677 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, PTI reported.

As per the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate in the country was recorded at 0.89%, while the weekly figure was 0.77%. The case fatality rate stood at 1.22%.