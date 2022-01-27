Omicron Sub-variant BA.2 More Prevalent In India Now, Cautions NCDC Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh said on Thursday. The announcement was made in a daily press briefing of the Union Health Ministry.

According to Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, the percentage of Omicron cases of COVID-19 had increased in the country during the ongoing third wave. "Because of vaccines, there is less hospitalisation. There are also lower needs of Oxygen and ICU in this COVID-19 wave. Lesser people getting infected because of vaccination," he said.

"Vaccination has given great support in this pandemic. The two weapons against this Coronavirus pandemic are vaccine and following COVID appropriate behaviour. There are both Delta and Omicron variants present in India but Delta is found mainly in Orissa, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India," said the NCDC Director.

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now: NCDC Director on COVID19 situation in India pic.twitter.com/d7dYGMWOb3 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 difficult to detect in patients

As Omicron continues to spread rapidly across the world, experts have warned about a more transmissible sub-strain of the new variant dubbed as 'Stealth Omicron' or the BA.2 strain. The sublineage is said to spread quickly and has found momentum in countries like India which are witnessing a surge of infections. It is feared that the sub-strain might soon outpace the BA.1 sub-strain, dominant among the Omicron infections reported across the world.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had addressed the new sub-variant saying that Omicron was now in community transmission in India and the spread of 'Stealth Omicron' was likely to give high false negatives. Researchers believe that while the BA.1 has a mutation (the deletion in the 'S' or spike gene) that shows up on PCR tests, making detection easy, the BA.2 on the other hand, does not have the same mutation which makes it difficult to detect.

"Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially. BA.2 lineage is in a substantial fraction in India and S gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives,” the INSACOG cautioned.

Early analysis has suggested an increased growth rate compared to the original Omicron lineage. The highest number of samples of 'Stealth Omicron' or BA.2 have been reported in Denmark, followed by India, Britain, Sweden, and Singapore.