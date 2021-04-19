COVID-19: DoPT Issues Strict Guidelines, Offices To Function With 50% Physical Attendance

In view of an unprecedented rise in the numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Department of Personnel & Training has issued guidelines and preventive instructions against the spread of COVID-19 contagion. Moreover, all Ministries/ Departments/ Offices are required to strictly comply with these guidelines.

The latest guidelines direct officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below to restrict physical attendance to 50% of the actual strength. Meanwhile, all officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above have been asked to attend office on regular basis. In order to avoid over-crowding in office premises, the officers and staff should follow staggered timings indicated as 9.00 A.M. to 5.30. P.M.; 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM and 10.00 A.M. to 6.30 P.M.

Officials who do not attend office on a particular day are expected to make themselves available on telephones and other electronic means of communication at all times from their residence and work from home. All officials residing in containment zones continue to be exempted from going to office till the containment zone is de-notified. Pregnant women and persons with disabilities- employees are supposedly exempted from attending office but they are required to continue work from home, until further orders.

Further, all officials have been asked to adhere to COVID-19 norms by maintaining physical distancing, frequent usage of sanitisers and hand-wash with soaps and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. These office working personnel have been asked to refrain from crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas. These guidelines advised the employees to get themselves immunised via COVID-19 vaccine drive currently in India.

COVID-19 tally in India

India reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

On Sunday alone, the country had reported over 2.61 lakh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1.47 crore, the Union health ministry said. The death toll in India has climbed over 1,77,150 with 1,501 fatalities being reported in the past 24 hours. This is the fourth time India has registered a spike of over two lakh COVID-19 cases.