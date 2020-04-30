COVID-19 Doubling Rate At 11 Days; Quarter Of All Patients Recovered: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that India's COVID-19 doubling rate has now increased to 11 days and many States are performing better

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that India's COVID-19 doubling rate has now increased to 11 days and many States are performing better in this regard. Doubling rate is the number of days in which the number of cases doubles; an important metric to track the trajectory of the viral spread.

"States with a doubling rate of 11 to 20 days are Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab while States with a doubling rate of 20-40 days are Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala. Some States like Assam, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have a doubling rate of over 40 days," Joint Secretary for Health, Lav Aggarwal told media persons.

1,718 new cases of COVID-19

Lav Aggarwal informed that in the last 24 hours, 1,718 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across India, taking the total number of cases to 33,050 while 33,651 people under active medical supervision. "630 patients have also been cured, taking the total case recoveries to 8,324. The recovery rate is now 25.19%, which was 13.06% 14 days ago; and we are observing a progressive recovery rate," the official said.

The Health Ministry also gave a breakup of the death demography in the country. The fatality rate of COVID-19 stands at 3.2%. Aggarwal said that comorbidities were found in COVID-19 patients in 78% of the deaths. Comorbidities are those pre-existing illnesses a patient already (like diabetes, hypertension) has before contracting a new one.

Demographic breakup:

  • 65% of deaths are male and 35% are female
  • Less than 45 years: 14% death rate
  • 45-60 year age group: 34.8% death rate
  • More than 60 years: 51.2% death rate
  • 60-75 years age group: 42% death rate
  • Above 75 years: 9.2% death rate

Ensure treatment for other illness continues

The Health Ministry also informed that it has written to States asking them to ensure that non-COVID essential services continue to be provided to those who need them. Hospitals have been asked to continue to treat patients with other ailments and ensure that there is no disruption in patients receiving critical care. The Ministry had prepared a Standard Operating Protocol for dialysis services.

