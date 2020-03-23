COVID-19: Dr Hemant Thakkar Busts Myth About Hydroxychloroquine Being Anti-malarial

Dr. Hemant Thakkar, a notable practicing physician in Mumbai, busted the myth around the use of hydroxychloroquine, which is said to be an anti-malarial drug for the prevention of COVID-19 for a high-risk population. On the debate with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Monday, Dr. Thakkar clarified that hydroxychloroquine is not an anti-malarial drug. "Hydroxy Chloroquine is not used in routine clinical practice for malaria," stated Dr. Thakkar on the debate.
Highlighting the recommendation of hydroxychloroquine by the Indian Council of Medical Research for the prevention of COVID-19 for high-risk populations, Dr. Thakkar said that hydroxychloroquine is a derivative of chloroquine, adding that in 2014, India was the only country to approve the use of hydroxychloroquine as an anti-diabetic drug. Dr. Thakkar also stated that hydroxychloroquine has lesser side-effects than chloroquine but it still has certain cardiac side-effects and hence, it cannot be just popped like candy.
READ | BREAKTHROUGH: National Task Force Recommends Drug To Prevent COVID-19 For High-risk Cases
READ | US President Donald Trump Approves Use Of Anti-malarial Drug For Use Against COVID-19