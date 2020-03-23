COVID-19: Dr Hemant Thakkar Busts Myth About Hydroxychloroquine Being Anti-malarial

Dr. Hemant Thakkar, a notable practicing physician in Mumbai, busted the myth around the use of hydroxychloroquine, which is said to be an anti-malarial drug for the prevention of COVID-19 for a high-risk population. On the debate with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Monday, Dr. Thakkar clarified that hydroxychloroquine is not an anti-malarial drug. "Hydroxy Chloroquine is not used in routine clinical practice for malaria," stated Dr. Thakkar on the debate.

'Hydroxychloroquine has fewer side-effects'

Highlighting the recommendation of hydroxychloroquine by the Indian Council of Medical Research for the prevention of COVID-19 for high-risk populations, Dr. Thakkar said that hydroxychloroquine is a derivative of chloroquine, adding that in 2014, India was the only country to approve the use of hydroxychloroquine as an anti-diabetic drug. Dr. Thakkar also stated that hydroxychloroquine has lesser side-effects than chloroquine but it still has certain cardiac side-effects and hence, it cannot be just popped like candy.

