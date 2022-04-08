COVID-19: Dr Naresh Trehan Hails Booster Dose For All Above Age 18; 'Proved Effective'

Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta, Dr Naresh Trehan said that there was enough empirical data to prove that the precautionary dose is effective to enhance the immune system against getting infected by the COVID-19 virus. The Government of India on Friday announced the availability of a 'third dose' of the COVID-19 vaccine at private vaccination centres from April 10.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Trehan said, "I welcome this step by the government. I think there was enough clinical data to show that booster dose is helping people and protecting them from infection and reinfection. Also if people get infected with the virus, the intensity is very mild."

Dr. Trehan added that the medical community has seen the effectiveness of the booster doses, especially with the emergence of new variants.

People who are more than 18 years of age and who have completed nine months since the administration of their second dose are qualified to receive the booster dose, according to the Union Health Ministry. The facility will be available at all private vaccination centres. On January 10, India commenced inoculation of doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and all individuals aged more than 60 years with co-morbidities. Subsequently on March 16, all adults aged more than 60 years were also made eligible to take the precautionary dose.

The Health Ministry further informed about the national inoculation coverage and said that 96% of persons aged 15 and above have been vaccinated with the first dose and 83% of the same age group has been vaccinated with the second dose. Cumulatively, more than 2.4 crore precautionary doses have also been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and all adults above 60 years of age. The age group of 12-14 years is being vaccinated with Biological E's Corbevax vaccine. A total of 45% of this group has been inoculated with the first dose.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

India's vaccine drive, the world's largest against COVID-19, commenced on 16th January, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The frontline workers were covered under the drive on 2nd February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. Individuals aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, 2021, and all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1, 2021. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore Coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21.

Image: ANI, PTI