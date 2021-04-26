COVID-19: Dr Ravi Malik Details Key Elements In India's Fight, Bats For Faster Vaccination

Amid never-ending speculations around COVID-19 virus and to put an end to doubts, Dr. Ravi Malik who is a paediatrician, answered some of the common queries in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network. He brought to light the current pace of vaccination of about 25 lakh people every day. According to him, India would not be able to achieve herd immunity for even 60 to 70 per cent by the end of 2022. Herd immunity is resistance to the spread of an infectious disease within a population that is based on pre-existing immunity of a high proportion of individuals as a result of vaccination or previous infection.

Dr. Malik suggested that the Indian government is required to increase the speed of vaccination, given the decent medical infrastructure. Health authorities must aim to vaccinate 1 Crore people every day to reach the desired herd immunity in society as early as possible This can be executed by involving more private players such as doctors with private clinics. He said that medical practitioners should give free vaccination at installed vaccination centres, obviously with no charge on government.

Dr. Ravi further suggested that clinical trials for the same must be galloped. He highlighted that only Pfizer vaccine is effective between persons aged between 15 to 18.

Further, the senior doctor established that data must be on record that daily requirement of medical oxygen is of 700 MTs. however many hospitals in Delhi are in receipt of 350-378 MTs. Therefore, the National Capital is perenially in scarcity of 325 MTs.

Dr. Malik also made an appeal to viewers and public at large that one must not chase Remdesivir, as the said drug is effective towards COVID-19 patients admitted at hospitals and in need of medical oxygen. He reiterated that Remdesivir only cuts down on one's number of days at hospital and does not cut down death rate.

He did not hesitate to mention about an actual syndrome - 'Post Vaccination Overconfidence Syndrome PVOC'. This was relevant to people who tend to conclude that COVID-19 won't exit once vaccines have reached the market however, this is incorrect as people would be masked up for another year and a half, according to Dr. Malik. He urged viewers to be watchful and careful because given the weak pediatric medical infrastructure, if the contagions of COVID-19 turn around the pediatric population, then the situation would be catastrophic.