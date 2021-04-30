COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir Not 'sanjeevani Booti,' Says Ganga Ram Hospital Chief

Dr DS Rana, Chairman of Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday explained that COVID-19 drug Remdesivir is not a 'sanjeevani booti' that it will cure the virus right away. He added that the injection must be given within seven days of contracting the infection. India has faced a shortage of Remdesivir, which is given to critical COVID-19 patients.

The doctor further added that it is not compulsory to give the injection to every COVID infected person.

"Remdesivir injection is not 'sanjeevani booti' for COVID-19. It must be given within seven-eight days, post that, it does not make any sense. It is not mandatory to give the injection to COVID infected patients however it does make a difference," added Dr DS Rana, Chairman of Ganga Ram Hospital.

While talking about what difference does it make, the doctor added that it reduces the seriousness of the disease and the duration of hospitalisation.

Oxygen supply better than before

The doctor further mentioned that there is a sufficient supply of oxygen now and the situation is much better than before. However, hospitals need oxygen supply without any disturbance, highlighted the doctor. He also talked about how the VIP culture is causing an inconvenience in the situation.

According to the hospital chairperson if the oxygen saturation between 90-94, there is no need to worry.

"The pople are tensed due to shortage of oxygen. There is nothing to worry about if oxygen saturation is between 90-94 but the VIP culture should not be there. People from high-class society start booking beds even when the oxygen level is accurate. This causes shortage to the people who actually needs it," remarked Dr DS Rana.

Rampant black marketing of Remdesivir

The explanation from the doctor comes at a time when miscreants have started causing destruction by doing black-marketing of the drug. There have been several reports of illegal activity regarding Remdesivir. Apart from Remdesivir, black marketing of oxygen cylinder has been reported as well.

The drug which is used for critical COVID-19 patients has been sold at a triple or more price. Recently, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested 8 people for selling Remedesivir injection in Ujjain at a whopping cost of Rs 30,000. In some cases, an entire medical team has been arrested for smuggling the drug and selling it outside the hospital. Police from different states have unearthed several cases through raids and investigation.