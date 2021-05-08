COVID-19: EAM Jaishankar Thanks Israel As Consignment Of O2 Concentrators Arrive In India

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called Israel 'a true friend' after it delivered its first consignment of medical supplies comprising oxygen concentrators to help the country in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar thanked Israel for providing oxygen as it will boost the country's O2 capacities.

On Friday, the Indian Air Force aircraft carried 360 oxygen concentrators and 3 large oxygen generators. After arrival, Noida Customs facilitated swift clearance of oxygen generator and O2 concentrators. Each generator has the capacity to meet the O2 needs of a 120-bed hospital. Several nations have either aided India by consigning requisite medical assistance or have stayed united implying a long-standing association.

Israel delivers life-saving equipment

Earlier this week, the shipment of oxygen concentrators and respirators had arrived in India from Israel. Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka had established the same via an official Twitter account.

Happy to share that the first shipment of oxygen concentrators and respirators has arrived in #India🇮🇳 from #Israel🇮🇱. I'm proud of the task force under the leadership of @Gabi_Ashkenazi and our colleagues in @IsraelMFA & the Government & people of Israel #IsraelStandsWithIndia pic.twitter.com/MFq57MKioO — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Ministry in its statement mentioned that, “The delivery of the assistance, which will be transferred to India by air through a series of flights throughout the week, is the result of the Foreign Ministry's work in cooperation with the National Security Council, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Control Center, together with full coordination with the Indian government through Israel's embassy in New Delhi and the Indian embassy in Israel.”

100s Of Israelis Gather To Pray For India

On Thursday, a large number of Israeli people had gathered in one of the avenues in the mains of Tel Aviv and chanted 'OM NAMAH SHIVAY' (adoration to Lord Shiva). Together they chanted the said verse while praying for India's recovery against the COVID-19 crisis. They expressed solidarity and conveyed a 'get well soon' message as well.

(Image Credits: ANI/@IAF_MCC)