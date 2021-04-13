Covid-19 Emergency: 7 Patients Die Allegedly Due To Shortage Of Oxygen Supply In Vasai

Amid the sudden surge in Coronavirus cases, as many as 7 patients died allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen supply in Vinayaka Hospital of Mumbai on Tuesday. Families of the deceased created ruckus inside hospital premises. Some family members also protested outside the hospital.

"It's the only hospital accepting critical patients in the area. Those patients died either due to their age or co-morbidities," said a doctor from the hospital.

"The oxygen supply was made available by 3 am. Families of the deceased had a spat with the hospital administration over the bill. If they want to file a complaint against the hospital, they can," said Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday that plants in the state are producing 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen per day and the entire stock is being used for medical purposes in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, He also said the central government should provide Maharashtra with 1.60 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses per month. Talking to reporters in the adjoining Jalna district, Tope said the state government has decided to set up plants in hospitals that can separate and purify oxygen from the atmosphere and provide it to patients.

COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai

Mumbai recorded 3084 fewer daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 12, with 6905 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the city's COVID-19 tally to 5,27,119. At present, there are 90,267 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 82% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 4,23,678 after 9037 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 43 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 12,060. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Sunday stands at 11.19% and 2.31%.

So far, 46,50,187 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 3,32,156 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.89% from April 5- April 11. The number of available oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 1394, 20, and 60 respectively.