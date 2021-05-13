COVID-19: Employees At Crematoriums & Cemeteries Demand Vaccinations On Priority In Delhi

As India is currently witnessing a surge in deaths due to COVID-19, employees at crematoriums and cemeteries have urged the Delhi government to give them vaccination on priority as they are at higher risk. The chief pandit and cremation manager Sunil Sharma at Ghazipur crematorium said there are 22 employees at the crematorium and no one has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We request the Delhi government to vaccinate the workers at the crematoriums, where the last rites of the COVID-19 patients are being performed to stop the spread of COVID-19 among them," Sharma told ANI.

Sharma alleged negligence in the matter from the side of the government. MCD asked the employees to visit the centres but were not able to get vaccinated.

"We wrote to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) urging to get the workers of the crematoriums vaccinated. MCD asked some of the employees to visit the vaccination centres but they were not able to get vaccinated as they were below 45 years," Sharma told ANI.

The national capital recorded 10,489 new cases and 308 more fatalities on Thursday while the positivity rate fell to 14.24 per cent, the lowest in a month, the health department said. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload has risen to 13,72,475 and the death toll has climbed 20,618, it said. The number of new infections is the lowest since April 10 when 7,897 people had tested positive for COVID-19. The positivity rate is the lowest since April 13, when it stood at 13.1 per cent, according to government data. The positivity rate was 17 per cent on Wednesday, 17.8 per cent on Tuesday, 19.10 per cent on Monday, 21.67 per cent on Sunday and 23.34 per cent on Saturday.

