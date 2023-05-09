Covid-19 Entered Endemic Stage, But Still Needs Monitoring: Top Expert

Days after the deadly COVID-19 virus was downgraded from a global emergency by the World Health organisation (WHO), experts have stated that the infectious disease is in the endemic stage. However, they have warned that the viral load and emergence of any new variant still need to be monitored.

Speaking to ANI, the Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) Dr Rakesh Mishra said that the COVID-19 virus is already in the endemic stage. “The level of infection we saw recently from Bengaluru data was more significant than the third wave and would have had a big problem. However, it did not happen because of vaccination, or hybrid immunity,” he added.

“The virus is more infectious, but clinically less harmful as it affects the body like the common cold," Dr Mishra said.

Dr Mishra further stated that wastewater surveillance of Bengaluru showed that there was already a wave but due to vaccination and hybrid immunity, the virus was clinically less harmful. “Wastewater brings samples from all households as body fluids and excreted products end up in sewage plants. It looks like from Bangalore wastewater data that this year's COVID-19 wave was bigger than the largest COVID-19 wave of January 2022.”

Talking about the infectious nature of the disease, Dr Mishra said that the recent surveillance has clarified that the wave is now over. He further said that this virus is not going to be a major health issue. “We still need to keep a watch on the COVID-19 virus through genome sequencing to monitor viral load and any new variant," he said.

Meanwhile, India is witnessing a dip in the number of COVID infections. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country registered 1,839 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Notably, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday, May 5, declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a global emergency. The UN health agency noted that the viral disease and its spread do not qualify as a Global Emergency anymore.

(With ANI inputs)