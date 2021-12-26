COVID-19: Ex-AIIMS Bhopal Director Insists Safety Measures Vital Despite Booster Dose

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to roll out precautionary COVID-19 booster dose of vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers, former All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal Director Sarman Singh has now welcomed the decision.

Professor Singh, while speaking to Republic, said that the government was under pressure to approve the COVID booster dose. He further said that the booster doses will not be of use if people fail to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Former AIIMS Bhopal Director Sarman Singh speaking exclusively to Republic TV, said that the decision to approve the use of booster doses of vaccine was right on time. He said that many western countries had already started using boosters and was seeing the results.

"The Indian government, as well as the vaccine task force, was under tremendous pressure as many of the western countries have already started booster dosing," Dr Singh said.

COVID appropriate behaviour remains necessary, says ex-AIIMS Director

However, he added that the booster dose in itself wouldn’t help curb the spread of COVID-19.

"It is important to understand that booster dose itself is not going to help much. Countries like the USA and Europe have taken three doses of vaccine but the infection rate remains high. Like PM Modi had said, besides the precautionary vaccine which will be given to the vulnerable groups of people, ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour will remain the most important," the health expert said.

Dr Singh further said that the vaccines, even after two doses, were not ensuring protection after six months.

"The booster dose will make sure at least the vulnerable groups, the frontline workers will be protected from the virus infection," he said.

The ex-AIIMS Bhopal Director also noted that the efficacy of the vaccine against the Delta variant was at over 95%. However, he said that the efficacy of the vaccine against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was not more than 55% and it lasted only six months.

He reiterated that more data was needed on the new variant to pinpoint detailed numbers. Dr Singh once again said that maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour after receiving the booster dose was necessary.

IMA welcomes the Centre's decision on booster shots

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday said that it ‘joined hands' with the Centre’s decision to roll out the precautionary vaccine dose. While stating that the new variant of concern is at 'our doorstep', the IMA conformed to the need to protect the vulnerable.

In addition, the IMA welcomed the step to administer safety doses to children over 15 years. The vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 to children, in the age of 15-18 years, will begin from January 3, 2022, PM Modi had announced on Saturday. IMA National President Dr JA Jayalal hailed the Centre's move and said that the universal vaccination would help the country's fight against COVID-19.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD