COVID-19: Ex-ICMR Scientist Says 'not 4th Wave'; Advocates Use Of Face Masks

As several parts of the country, including Delhi, registered a rapid spike in COVID cases, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, former ICMR head scientist, suggested that the situation does not indicate the emergence of a fourth wave. He, however, stressed that face masks should be used by citizens, and other COVID-appropriate behaviour should be followed. He said that the BA.2 variant continues to affect people globally. On Wednesday, April 20, Delhi recorded a 26% jump in fresh COVID-19 cases.

"I don't think this is the 4th wave. The entire world continues to witness BA.2 variant affect people across the world. Some of us have misunderstood mandatory use of a mask which has been withdrawn means no fear of acquiring infection," Gangakhedkar said.

Masks a 'must', schools should not be shut: Former ICMR head scientist

The former ICMR head scientist said that face masks are a must for anybody who has so far been infected by the virus, those who are older and unvaccinated people. However, he was against the idea of shutting schools as it hampers overall education and the development of students. He said that students 12 years and above, who are immuno-deficient, should get themselves inoculated at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, on Wednesday, made the wearing of masks mandatory and imposed a penalty of Rs 500 in case of violations. In a meeting held by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, a decision was taken, not to shut schools but instead to release a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) after consulting experts.

After an uptick in fresh cases, Centre writes to Delhi, UP, Mizoram and Haryana

The Central government on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi, UP, Mizoram and Haryana in the wake of the rise in fresh coronavirus cases. The Centre has suggested these states to take remedial measures in the form of taking a measured approach in the opening of economic and social activities, adopting a five-step containment strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In the capital Delhi, the cases have seen a huge jump from 998 new cases in the week ending April 12 to 2,671 new cases in the week ending April 19 with the positivity rate increasing from 1.42% to 3.49%.

Uttar Pradesh has reported an increase from 217 new cases in the week ending April 12 to 637 new cases in the week ending April 19. In Mizoram, the positivity rate has gone up from 16.11% to 16.68% with a rise of 539 cases in the week ending April 19. In Haryana, the cases have jumped from 521 new cases in the week ending April 12 to 1,299 new cases in the week ending April 19. The positivity rate has also gone up from 1.22% to 2.86%.

(Image: PTI/ANI)