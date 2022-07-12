COVID-19: Expert Warn Of Virus Mutation; Urges People To Take Precautionary Measures

As the threats put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic persists, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has now raised serious concern regarding the possibility of mutations. Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, IMA Co-chairman, who is also a part of the COVID-19 task force committee, has claimed that the virus is 'constantly mutating'. While raising the example of the Delta variant, Jayadevan said, "There are concerns whether the older Delta version would come back. Nobody knows the future for sure. Therefore, we must be really guarded," reported ANI.

'Virus is constantly mutating; can't let it remain unchecked'

While speaking about preventive measures, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan claimed that even though the current COVID infection rates are non-threatening, the virus still should not be considered non-existent. The IMA Co-chairman affirmed that although the number of deaths per 1000 infections is considerably low than the time the virus had surged last year, measures could still be undertaken to contain the same. On that, he said, "The Covid-19 infection cannot remain unchecked as the virus is constantly mutating. We can't let this infection run unchecked, however, we do not know if the virus will change more or will it change the main infection."

'Reinfection is a major concern'

While speaking on the horrors brought on by the second wave of the pandemic, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan mentioned how productivity was hampered as a lot of people fell sick. He also noted the chances of reinfection. The IMA Co-chairman explained that reinfection was when somebody got infected time and again. "Instead of being affected once a year, reinfection is when people are getting affected in time less than a month" He concluded by stating that not everyone can be reinfected, however, it was very much possible. Rajeev also suggested that people should take extra care of themselves.

(With inputs from ANI)