COVID-19: Finance Ministry Releases Rs 8873 Crore Advance SDRF Fund To Aid Pandemic Battle

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, the Ministry of Finance on Saturday released the first instalment of Rs 8873.6 crore for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in advance. The Finance Ministry also added that 50 per cent of this amount can be used by the states for COVID-19 containment measures.

Finance Ministry releases 1st instalment of SDRF

âœ…1st instalment of Rs. 8873.6 crore for State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) released in advance

âœ…Up to 50% of SDRF amount can be used by the States for COVID-19 containment measures

Normally, the first instalment of SDRF is released in the month of June as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission. However, in relaxation of normal procedure, not only has the release of SDRF been advanced but the amount has also been released without waiting for the utilization certificate of the amount provided to the states in the last financial year. Up to 50% of the amount released i.e. Rs.4436.8 crore can be used by the states for COVID-19 containment measures.

As per the Finance Ministry, the funds from SDRF may be used by the states for various measures related to containment of COVID-19 including meeting the cost of oxygen generation and storage plants in hospitals, ventilators, air purifiers, strengthening ambulance services, COVID-19 hospitals, COVID Care Centres, consumables, thermal scanners, personal protective equipment, testing laboratories, testing kits, containment zone, etc.

India's current COVID-19 situation

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, according to update by the Union Health Ministry. The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the death toll increased to 2,11,853 with 3,523 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 32,68,710, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.84 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

