COVID-19: First Consignment Of Medical Equipment From Netherlands Arrives In India

A flight from the Netherlands carrying 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies arrived in India on Friday to aid the country in the battle against the COVID-19. This is the first shipment of relief materials from the Netherlands, and more medical equipment is expected to be shipped soon, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Over the coming days, remaining medical equipment would be shipped. We value this support from our friend the Netherlands," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

#Watch | A flight from the Netherlands carrying 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators & other medical supplies arrives in India today pic.twitter.com/xN2b2QNS6q — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

Nations unite to aid India

Since India began battling the deadly second wave of the pandemic, several friendly nations stepped up to India's aid, dispatching medical equipment and essentials to the country. Amongst these are the Member States of the European Union (EU) which decided to send an urgent shipment of oxygen, medicine and equipment through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Countries such as Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Belgium and others were a part of this mission.

Alongside the EU, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have also pledged support to India. The US has also stepped forward amid the health crisis saying that essential equipment would be made available immediately. Further, the United States is deploying a team of experts from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work collaboratively with US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff.

India breached a new grim record after it recorded 4,12,262 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday which took the total tally of cases in India to 2,10,77,410. As of May 7, there are 35,66,398 active cases in the country which has witnessed 3,29,113 recoveries and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours.